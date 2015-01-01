Abstract

Timely detection and monitoring of acute brain injury in children is essential to mitigate causes of injury and prevent secondary insults. Increasing survival in critically ill children has emphasized the importance of neuroprotective management strategies for long-term quality of life. In emergent and critical care settings, traditional neuroimaging modalities, such as computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), remain frontline diagnostic techniques to detect acute brain injury. Although detection of structural and anatomical abnormalities remains crucial, advanced MRI sequences assessing functional alterations in cerebral physiology provide unique diagnostic utility. Head ultrasound has emerged as a portable neuroimaging modality for point-of-care diagnosis via assessments of anatomical and perfusion abnormalities. Application of electroencephalography and near-infrared spectroscopy provides the opportunity for real-time detection and goal-directed management of neurological abnormalities at the bedside. In this review, we describe recent technological advancements in these neurodiagnostic modalities and elaborate on their current and potential utility in the detection and management of acute brain injury.

Language: en