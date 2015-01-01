Abstract

BACKGROUND: Currently, there is no consensus recommendation regarding the safety of sports participation for pediatric patients with Chiari I malformation (CM-I).



OBJECTIVE: To prospectively survey the treated and untreated patients with CM-I to define the risk of sports-associated neurological injury.



METHODS: A prospective survey was administered to 744 pediatric patients at one neurosurgery clinic between 2010 and 2021. Data were recorded on demographic information, imaging characteristics, treatment, sports participation, and presence of sports-related neurological injury. Patients with incomplete data were called. Two hundred seven patients completed at least 1 subsequent survey and were prospectively followed (mean 1.6 years).



RESULTS: Of 744 patients with completed surveys, 462 participated in sports. Sports participants were more likely to be older at presentation ( P <.001) and have rounded cerebellar tonsil morphology ( P <.001). Seasons of sports played before and after CM-I decompression (CMD) totaled 5918.7 and 936, respectively. There were 84 sports-related concussions among 55 patients; 79 in untreated patients and 5 after CMD. For all sports participants, the concussion rate was 12.3/1000 seasons of all sports, 9.2/1000 seasons of limited-contact sports, and 13.8/1000 of contact sports. The concussion rate after CMD was 5.3/1000 seasons of all sports, 9.2/1000 seasons of limited-contact sports, and 7.1/1000 seasons of contact sports. There were no reports of long-lasting neurological issues postconcussion or of permanent spinal cord injury.



CONCLUSION: No permanent or catastrophic sports-associated neurological injuries were reported. The concussion rates in treated and untreated patients with CM-I were low. Therefore, sports participation in this population should be permitted in most cases.

