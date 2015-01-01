Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The present research examined the impact of mood disorder and personality disorders on suicide intent among self-harm patients using cross sectional research design.



METHODS: A clinical sample of 220 self-harm inpatients with age of 18 to 35 years was collected through purposive sampling technique from different mental health departments of Rawalpindi, Jhelum and Multan hospitals. Study was conducted from June 2019 till November, 2021. Data was compiled in three steps. In step-I, rapport was established with patients and identification of intent was carried out by administering Beck Suicide Intent Scale. In step-II, mental illness was identified by administering Mood Disorder Questionnaire, Personality Diagnostic Questionnaire and subscale of Depression from Depression Anxiety and Stress Scale. In step-III, in order to confirm his / her responses and diagnosis, a detailed semi-structured clinical interview was carried out with each participant who responded positively to Personality Diagnostic Questionnaire.



RESULT: Results revealed that bipolar spectrum disorder, depression and antisocial personality disorder were significantly positive predictors of suicide intent among self-harm patients. On the other hand, narcissistic personality disorder and borderline personality disorder were found to be significantly negative predictors of suicide intent among self-harm patients.



CONCLUSION: Results of current research highlighted those predisposing factors that discriminate self-harm from attempted suicide. The study has important implications for identification of intent of self-harm patients, which could help in devising a proper treatment plan for the management of such challenging patients.

