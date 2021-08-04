|
Knipe D, John A, Padmanathan P, Eyles E, Dekel D, Higgins JPT, Bantjes J, Dandona R, Macleod-Hall C, McGuinness LA, Schmidt L, Webb RT, Gunnell D. PLOS Glob. Public Health 2022; 2(6): e0000282.
(Copyright © 2022, Public Library of Science)
36962383
There is widespread concern over the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on suicide and self-harm globally, particularly in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC) where the burden of these behaviours is greatest. We synthesised the evidence from the published literature on the impact of the pandemic on suicide and self-harm in LMIC. This review is nested within a living systematic review (PROSPERO ID CRD42020183326) that continuously identifies published evidence (all languages) through a comprehensive automated search of multiple databases (PubMed; Scopus; medRxiv, PsyArXiv; SocArXiv; bioRxiv; the WHO COVID-19 database; and the COVID-19 Open Research Dataset by Semantic Scholar (up to 11/2020), including data from Microsoft Academic, Elsevier, arXiv and PubMed Central.) All articles identified by the 4th August 2021 were screened. Papers reporting on data from a LMIC and presenting evidence on the impact of the pandemic on suicide or self-harm were included.
Language: en