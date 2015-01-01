Abstract

Work disability occurs when an injury or illness limits the ability of a worker to participate in employment. While evidence suggests that people with work disability are at increased risk of suicide and intentional self-harm, this relationship has not been the subject of systematic review. This scoping review aims to assess and summarise the research literature regarding the relationship between work disability and subsequent suicide or intentional self-harm. Review protocol was published on the Open Science Foundation and is reported using the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses extension for Scoping Reviews. Peer-reviewed studies published in English from 1st January 2000 were included if they reported suicide or self-harm outcomes in people aged 15 years or older with work disability. Studies were identified via systematic search of Medline, Scopus and Pubmed databases, via recommendation from topic experts, and citation searching of included articles. A narrative synthesis was undertaken. Literature search yielded 859 records of which 47 eligible studies were included, nine set in workers' compensation, 20 in sickness absence, 13 in disability pension systems, and five from mixed cohorts. Of 44 quantitative studies, 41 reported a positive relationship between work disability and suicidal behaviour. The relationship is observed consistently across nations, work disability income support systems and health conditions. Several factors elevate risk of suicidal behaviour, including presence of mental health conditions and longer work disability duration. There were few studies in some nations and no suicide prevention interventions. The risk of suicide and self-harm is elevated in people experiencing work disability. Further observational research is required to fill evidence gaps. This review suggests the need for governments, employers and those involved in the care of people with work disability to focus on identification and monitoring of those at greatest risk of suicidal behaviour, and suicide prevention.

