Abstract

BACKGROUND: As the burden of dementia continues to rise in sub-Saharan Africa, it is crucial to develop an evidence base for potentially modifiable risk factors such as Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). Cognitive impairment may result from TBI and since it is an established prodromal form of dementia, we investigated the burden of cognitive impairment and associated factors in persons with a history of TBI in southwestern Uganda.



METHODS: This was a community-based quantitative study with a cross-sectional design among 189 persons with a history of TBI in southwestern Uganda. Data were collected by the research team in March and June 2022 and entered into Kobo Toolbox before being transferred to RStudio version 4.1.0 for cleaning and analysis. Data were analyzed at a 5% level of significance.



RESULTS: Most study participants had some form of cognitive impairment (56.1%), with 43.1% of the participants having mild cognitive impairment (MCI). Cognitive impairment was associated with older age (p-value<0.001); loss of consciousness following the TBI (p-value = 0.019) and a history of tobacco use (p-value = 0.003). As a measure of severity of the TBI, loss of consciousness (aOR = 4.09; CI = 1.57-11.76; p<0.01) and older age (aOR = 1.04; CI = 1.01-1.07; p<0.01) were identified as risk factors for cognitive impairment.



CONCLUSION: There is a high burden of cognitive impairment among individuals with a history of TBI in southwestern Uganda, and most associated risk factors are potentially modifiable. Long-term follow-up of TBI patients would enable early identification of some risks. Patients with TBI could benefit from behavioural modifications such as restriction of alcohol intake and tobacco use to slow down the progression into dementia.

Language: en