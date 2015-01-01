Abstract

Few national studies examine victim service providers (VSPs), the important work that they do, and the resources and strategies contributing to their wellness at work. The proposed study aims to investigate the vicarious resilience of those working within the Canadian victim services sector. Participants will be asked about the ways in which they have changed and experienced resilience through exposure to supporting their clients, in addition to the challenges and barriers that still exist. A mixed-methods study incorporating an online survey, virtual focus groups, and semi-structured in-depth interviews will explore job satisfaction, compassion fatigue, turnover intention, instances of workplace microaggressions, vicarious resilience, coping strategies and self-care of VSP participants. The results will contribute to the literature on themes related to the wellness of VSPs. Dissemination of results will provide a Canadian perspective on organizational wellness, including challenges encountered as a result of COVID-19, working conditions that require further advocacy, and emerging perspectives on protective factors.

