|
Citation
|
Otero-Varela L, Cintora AM, Espinosa S, Redondo M, Uzuriaga M, González M, García M, Naldrett J, Alonso J, Vazquez T, Blanco A, Cardós Alonso MDC. PLoS One 2023; 18(3): e0282698.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Public Library of Science)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36952495
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION/BACKGROUND: Mass-casualty incidents (MCIs) and disasters require an organised and effective response from medical first responders (MFRs). As such, novel training methods have emerged to prepare and adequately train MFRs for these challenging situations. Particular focus should be placed on extended reality (XR), which encompasses virtual, augmented and mixed reality (VR, AR, and MR, respectively), and allows participants to develop high-quality skills in realistic and immersive environments. Given the rapid evolution of high-fidelity simulation technology and its advantages, XR simulation has become a promising tool for emergency medicine. Accordingly, this systematic review aims to: 1) evaluate the effectiveness of XR training methods and 2) explore the experience of MFRs undergoing such training.
Language: en