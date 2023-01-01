Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and exposure to potentially traumatic events (PTEs) during military service are associated with mental health problems. However, knowledge about relative contributions of these factors to non-U.S. women combat veterans' posttraumatic sequelae is sparse. This study examines associations between ACEs, combat exposure (CES), military sexual trauma (MST), potentially morally injurious events (PMIEs), posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and complex PTSD (CPTSD) symptoms among women veterans.



METHOD: A volunteer sample of Israeli women combat veterans (n = 885) and noncombat veterans (n = 728) responded to self-report questionnaires in a cross-sectional design study.



RESULTS: Combat veterans reported higher total average ACEs and were more likely to experience three or more ACEs and specific ACEs of physical abuse and emotional neglect, as compared to noncombat veterans. Combat veterans also reported higher levels of CES, PMIEs, higher prevalence of MST, and higher levels of PTSD symptoms, but not CPTSD symptoms, as compared to noncombat veterans. Importantly, ACEs, CES, MST-assault, and PMIEs of betrayal predicted PTSD symptoms, while only ACEs and PMIEs of betrayal predicted CPTSD symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: This study emphasized the relatively high exposure to PTEs and PTSD symptoms of women combat veterans as compared to noncombat veterans. Our findings also confirm prior studies demonstrating associations between ACEs, CES, MST, and mental health problems. Importantly, we demonstrated the unique contribution of betrayal-based PMIEs and the differential associations of PTEs with PTSD and CPTSD symptoms among combat veterans. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en