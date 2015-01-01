Abstract

There is an urgent need to generate deeper understandings of how suicidality manifests and evolves during pregnancy and the following year. Several perinatal studies have examined the incidence of suicidal thoughts and behaviours and associated social and obstetric risk factors; however, there is very limited research offering insights into women's experiences of suicidality at this time in their lives. This study aimed to generate a theory to explain how suicidality evolves in the perinatal period. A grounded theory design was used with data generated using anonymous online surveys (119 participants) and in-depth interviews (20 participants) with women who received pregnancy care in the past 5 years in Australia. The developed theory holds shame as a core concept. Origins and contexts of shame reflect current epidemiological understandings of risk for perinatal suicide, including experiences of gender-based violence, adverse childhood experiences, and a history of mental health difficulties. When women feel that they are defective, are unworthy of love and belonging, and do not possess what it takes to be a good mother, they can conclude that their family is better off without them. Pathways beyond shame were facilitated by compassionate and rehumanising care from family, friends, and care providers.



FINDINGS demonstrate that perinatal suicidality is a complex multidimensional phenomenon, influenced by socio-cultural expectations of motherhood and interpersonal, systemic, and intergenerational experiences of trauma. Increasing the prominence of perinatal suicide prevention within health professional education and practice, and addressing systemic barriers to compassionate health care are critical first steps to addressing perinatal suicide.

