Abstract

BACKGROUND: People with schizophrenia are frequently victims of violence. Previous attempts to examine the reasons for this have mostly used cross-sectional designs that limit the ability to distinguish, among the correlates they identify, potential causes of victimization from its consequences.



METHOD: We studied patients with schizophrenia participating in the NIMH-funded Clinical Antipsychotic Treatment for Intervention Effectiveness (CATIE) trial. The dependent variable was self-reported victimization during the 18-month CATIE follow-up. Independent variables were assessed at study entry and included demographics, childhood experiences, recent victimization and violent behavior, social circumstances, and mental health symptoms. Bivariate and multivariate analyses examined correlates of victimization and, among those victimized, the correlates of also acting violently oneself.



RESULTS: Of 1179 participants, 206 (17.5 %) reported one or more incidents where they were victimized over the 18-months. Over a third had been hit with a fist or an object. Most perpetrators were family or acquaintances. Controlling for other variables, victimization was associated with having been recently victimized at baseline as well as with sexual abuse in childhood, frequent interactions with close friends and depressive, but not schizophrenia, symptoms. Victimized participants who reported acting violently themselves (113; 55%) were more likely to report violent behavior at baseline and frequent interactions with close friends.



CONCLUSIONS: Victimization in schizophrenia is often associated with aggressive behavior by the victim and is more often related to social involvement, past trauma, substance use and depression than to schizophrenia symptoms. Treatments that encourage socialization may incur an unintended risk of victimization.

