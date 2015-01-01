Abstract

Rockbursts have important influences on construction safety, so the risk assessment of rockburst intensity has great significance. Firstly, the depth of the rockburst, the uniaxial compressive strength, the stress concentration coefficients, the brittleness coefficients, and the elastic energy index are selected as the evaluation index. Secondly, an assessment model is developed based on the fuzzy variable theory. And the model is proposed to assess the rockburst intensity in the highway tunnel. Finally, the results demonstrate that the results derived from the proposed model are consistent with the current specifications; the accurate rate comes to 100%. The method can determine the risk level of rockburst intensity and provide an alternative scheme. Hence, the study can accurately present a new approach to assess the rockburst intensity in the future.

