Citation
Zheng JW, Meng SQ, Liu WY, Chang XW, Shi J. Sichuan Da Xue Xue Bao Yi Xue Ban 2023; 54(2): 231-239.
Vernacular Title
|
镇静催眠药的合理使用与滥用
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Sichuan da xue xue bao (yi xue ban) bian ji bu)
DOI
PMID
36949678
Abstract
The incidence of insomnia has been increasing in recent years. In addition, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more people are experiencing a variety of insomniac problems, including having difficulty in sleep initation, waking up too early, and short sleep duration. Chronic insomnia may seriously affect patients' life and work, increase their risks of developing physical and mental illnesses, and cause crushing social and economic burdens. Sedative-hypnotics, including benzodiazepine agonists, melatonin receptor agonists, orexin receptor antagonists, and antidepressants with hypnotic effects, are widely used to treat most patients suffering from insomnia. However, there is the phenomenon of the non-medical use and abuse of sedative-hypnotic drugs, especially benzodiazepine receptor agonists. The abuse of sedative-hypnotic drugs may lead to mental and physical dependence, cognitive impairment, depression and anxiety, as well as an increased risks of falls and death. Therefore, drug regulatory authorities in China and other countries have issued relevant policies to reinforce regulation. Herein, we reviewed the prevalent use and safety of sedative-hypnotic drugs and proposed suggestions concerning their appropriate use. Both the efficacy and safety of sedative-hypnotic drugs should be carefully considered so that patients suffering from insomnia receive thorough and prompt treatment and the problem of potential abuse of sedative-hypnotic drugs is assessed in an objective and scientific manner. We also hope to provide references for the standardized clinical use of insomnia drugs.
Language: zh
Keywords
|
Humans; Safety; Pandemics; Sleep; Abuse; Insomnia; *COVID-19; *Sleep Initiation and Maintenance Disorders/drug therapy; Addictiveness; Appropriate use; Hypnotics and Sedatives/adverse effects; Sedative-hypnotic drugs