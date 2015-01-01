Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To study the current status of non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) incidents among middle school students in Chengdu during the COVID-19 epidemic and to explore the mechanism of action of depression on the relationship between family environment and NSSI.



METHODS: Data were obtained from the Chengdu Positive Child Development (CDPD) cohort. In June and July 2020, after primary and secondary schools were reopened after the closure due to the COVID-19 epidemic, on-site questionnaire surveys were conducted with the Deliberate Self-Harm Inventory (DSHI), the Chinese Family Assessment Instrument (C-FAI), and Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale for Children (CES-DC), thereby obtaining the data of 3595 middle school students. Two-sample t-test and χ (2) test were used to compare the incidence of NSSI among middle school students of different grades and genders, and the Model 58 test of the SPSS PROCESS component was used to analyze the mediating effect of gender-mediated depression.



RESULTS: 1) The incidence of NSSI among middle school students in Chengdu during the COVID-19 epidemic was 49.67%. The incidence of NSSI among ninth-graders (80.70%) was significantly higher than those of the eighth graders (33.82%) and seventh graders (32.32%), and the incidence of NSSI among female middle school students (54.75%) was significantly higher than that of male students (44.52%). 2) Family environment ( r=0.34, P<0.001) and depression ( r=0.50, P<0.001) were positively correlated with NSSI. 3) Depression partially mediated the effect of family environment on NSSI, with the mediating effect accounting for 64.64% of the total effect. Compared with that of male students, the positive predictive effect between family environment and depression and that between depression and NSSI in female middle school students were more significant.



CONCLUSION: During the COVID-19 pandemic, middle school students in Chengdu had a high incidence of NSSI, which indicates that the family environment should be improved, more attention should be given to gender differences, and early screening and intervention for depression should be strengthened to reduce the incidence of NSSI.



目的 了解新型冠状病毒感染疫情（新冠疫情）期间成都市初中生非自杀性自伤（non-suicidal self-injury, NSSI）的发生现状，探讨抑郁在家庭环境与NSSI间的作用机制。 方法 数据来源于成都儿童正向成长队列（Chengdu Positive Child Development, CDPD），于2020年6-7月成都市中小学因新冠疫情关闭解封后，采用蓄意自伤量表（Deliberate Self-Harm Inventory, DSHI）、中国家庭评估测量工具（Chinese Family Assessment Instrument, C-FAI）、流调中心儿童抑郁量表（Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale for Children, CES-DC）进行现场问卷获得3595名初中生调查资料。采用两样本t检验和χ2检验，比较不同年级和性别初中生的NSSI发生率，利用SPSS PRECESS组件Model 58检验分析性别调节下抑郁的中介作用。 结果 ①新冠疫情期间成都市初中生的NSSI发生率为49.67%，九年级学生的NSSI发生率（80.70%），高于八年级（33.82%）和七年级（32.32%），初中女生的NSSI发生率（54.75%）高于男生（44.52%）；②家庭环境（r=0.34, P<0.001）、抑郁（r=0.50, P<0.001）与NSSI呈正相关；③抑郁在家庭环境对NSSI的影响中起部分中介作用，中介效应占总效应的64.64%；与男生相比，初中女生在家庭环境与抑郁、抑郁与NSSI的正向预测作用更加显著。 结论 新冠疫情期间，成都市初中生NSSI发生率较高，提示应改善家庭环境，关注性别差异，加强抑郁的早期筛查和干预，以减少NSSI发生。

