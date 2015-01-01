|
Ambresin G, Strippoli MPF, Vandeleur CL, de Roten Y, Despland JN, Preisig M. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36949341
PURPOSE: Previous population-based studies have partially provided inconsistent results regarding the co-variates of chronic depression, which were likely to be attributable to methodological limitations. The present paper that compared people with chronic major depressive disorder (MDD), non-chronic MDD and no mood disorder in the community focused on specific atypical and melancholic depression symptoms and subtypes of MDD, family history (FH) of mood disorders, measured physical cardio-vascular risk factors (CVRF), personality traits, coping style and adverse life-events.
Language: en
Personality traits; Adverse life-events; Cardiovascular risk factors; Chronic depression; Community study; Coping styles; Depression subtypes