Abstract

BACKGROUND CONTEXT: Five out of ten injured in a motor vehicle collision (MVC) will develop persistent pain and disability. It is unclear if prolonged symptoms are related to peritraumatic pain/disability, psychological distress, muscle fat, lower extremity weakness.



PURPOSE: To test if widespread muscle fat infiltration (MFI) was i) unique to those with poor recovery, ii) present in the peri-traumatic stage, iii) related to known risk factors. STUDY DESIGN/SETTING: A cohort study, single-center Academic Hospital. PATIENT SAMPLES: 97 men and women (age 18-65) presenting to an urban academic emergency medicine department following MVC, but not requiring inpatient hospitalization. PRIMARY OUTCOME MEASURE: Neck disability at 12-months.



METHODS: Participants underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to quantify neck and lower extremity MFI, completed questionnaires on pain/disability and psychological distress (< 1-week, 2-weeks, 3-, and 12-months) and underwent maximum volitional torque testing of their lower extremities (2-weeks, 3-, and 12-months). Percentage score on the Neck Disability Index at 12-months was used for a model of a) Recovered (0-8%), b) Mild (10-28%), and 3) Moderate/Severe (≥ 30%). This model was adjusted for BMI and age.



RESULTS: Significant differences for neck MFI were revealed, with the Recovered group having significantly lower neck MFI than the Mild and Moderate/Severe groups at all time points. The Mild group had significantly more leg MFI at 12-months (p=0.02) than the Recovered group. There were no other significant differences at any other time point. Lower extremity torques revealed no group differences. The Traumatic Injury Distress Scale (TIDS) and MFI of the neck at 1-week post injury significantly predicted NDI score at 12-months.



CONCLUSIONS: Higher neck MFI and distress may represent a risk factor though it is unclear whether this is a pre-existing phenotype or result of the trauma. TRIAL REGISTRATION: ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: XXXX.

Language: en