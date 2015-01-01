Abstract

This study determines that morbidity presents a mediating impact between intimate partner violence against women and labor productivity in terms of absenteeism and presenteeism. Partial least squares structural equation modeling (PLS-SEM) was used on a nationwide representative sample of 357 female owners of micro-firms in Peru. The resulting data reveals that morbidity is a mediating variable between intimate partner violence against women and absenteeism (β = 0.213; p < .001), as well as between intimate partner violence against women and presenteeism (β = 0.336; p < .001). This finding allows us to understand how such intimate partner violence against women negatively affects the workplace productivity in the context of a micro-enterprise, a key element in many economies across the world.

