Citation
Ioannidis JPA, Pezzullo AM, Boccia S. J. Am. Med. Assoc. JAMA 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Medical Association)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Mega-journals, those that publish large numbers of articles per year, are growing rapidly across science and especially in biomedicine. Although 11 Scopus-indexed journals published more than 2000 biomedical full papers (articles or reviews) in 2015 and accounted for 6% of that year's literature, in 2022 there were 55 journals publishing more than 2000 full articles, totaling more than 300 000 articles (almost a quarter of the biomedical literature that year). In 2015, 2 biomedical research journals (PLoS One and Scientific Reports) published more than 3500 full articles. In 2022, there were 26 such prolific journals (Table). The accelerating growth of mega-journals creates both threats and opportunities for biomedical science.