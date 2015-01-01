Abstract

Traffic accidents are one main cause of human fatalities in modern society. With the fast development of connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs), there comes both challenges and opportunities in improving traffic safety on the roads. While on-road tests are limited due to their high cost and hardware requirements, simulation has been widely used to study traffic safety. To make the simulation as realistic as possible, real-world crash data such as crash reports could be leveraged in the creation of the simulation. In addition, to enable such simulations to capture the complexity of traffic, especially when both CAVs and human-driven vehicles co-exist on the road, careful consideration needs to be given to the depiction of human behaviors and control algorithms of CAVs and their interactions. In this paper, the authors reviewed literature that is closely related to crash analysis based on crash reports and to simulation of mixed traffic when CAVs and human-driven vehicles co-exist, for studying traffic safety. Three main aspects are examined based on our literature review: data source, simulation methods, and human factors. It was found that there is an abundance of research in the respective areas, namely, crash report analysis, crash simulation studies (including vehicle simulation, traffic simulation, and driving simulation), and human factors. However, there is a lack of integration between them. Future research is recommended to integrate and leverage different state-of-the-art transportation-related technologies to contribute to road safety by developing an all-in-one-step crash analysis system.

Language: en