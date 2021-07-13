Abstract

BACKGROUND: Alcohol and cannabis are the most commonly used substances among adolescents in the U.S. The consequences related to using both substances together are significantly higher relative to use of either substance alone. Teens' propensity to engage in risky driving behaviors (e.g., speeding, rapid lane changes, and texting) and their relative inexperience with the timing and duration of cannabis' effects puts them at heightened risk for experiencing harms related to driving under the influence. Use of alcohol and cannabis peak at age 16, the legal age teens may apply for a provisional driver's license in some states. Targeting novice teen drivers prior to licensure is thus an ideal time for prevention efforts focused on reducing alcohol and/or cannabis initiation, use, and impaired driving.



METHODS: The current study proposes to evaluate the efficacy of webCHAT among 15.5 to 17-year-old adolescents (n = 150) recruited at driver education programs. WebCHAT is a single session online intervention that aims to prevent alcohol and cannabis use and risky driving behaviors. We will recruit adolescents enrolled in driver education programs, and stratify based on whether they used cannabis and/or alcohol in the past 3 months (60% screening negative and 40% screening positive). All participants will receive usual driver education and half will also receive webCHAT. We will test whether webCHAT in addition to usual driver education reduces alcohol and/or cannabis initiation or use and reduces risky driving attitudes and behaviors (intent to drive after drinking/using, riding as a passenger with someone who drank/used) compared to teens in usual driver education over a 6-month period. We will also explore whether variables such as beliefs and perceived norms serve as explanatory mechanisms for our outcomes.



DISCUSSION: The study has the potential to promote public welfare by decreasing adolescent initiation and use of cannabis and alcohol and reducing risky driving behaviors that can have substantial monetary, personal, and social costs. The study recruits adolescents who are at risk for substance use as well as those who are not and it is delivered remotely during a teachable moment when adolescents receive driver education.



Trial registration This study was registered with ClinicalTrials.gov on July 13, 2021 (NCT04959461). https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04959461.



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving; Drug impaired driving





Language: en