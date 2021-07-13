|
Osilla KC, D'Amico EJ, Smart R, Rodriguez A, Nameth K, Hummer J. Addict. Sci. Clin. Pract. 2023; 18(1): e17.
36964608
BACKGROUND: Alcohol and cannabis are the most commonly used substances among adolescents in the U.S. The consequences related to using both substances together are significantly higher relative to use of either substance alone. Teens' propensity to engage in risky driving behaviors (e.g., speeding, rapid lane changes, and texting) and their relative inexperience with the timing and duration of cannabis' effects puts them at heightened risk for experiencing harms related to driving under the influence. Use of alcohol and cannabis peak at age 16, the legal age teens may apply for a provisional driver's license in some states. Targeting novice teen drivers prior to licensure is thus an ideal time for prevention efforts focused on reducing alcohol and/or cannabis initiation, use, and impaired driving.
Prevention; Adolescents; Alcohol; Marijuana; Cannabis; Impaired driving; Web intervention