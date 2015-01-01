Abstract

BACKGROUND: Evidence on the temporal sequences between balance and depressive symptoms is limited, and no studies have compared the strength of each direction. This study aimed to assess the association between balance performance and depressive symptoms among community-dwelling older adults, and further to explore the driving factors in the dynamic association.



METHODS: Data were obtained from the English Longitudinal Study of Aging (ELSA). Overall, 3971 community-residing adults aged 50 years or older were assessed at 2004/05, 2008/09, and 2012/13. Balance was measured using three progressively more difficult tasks (side-by-side, semi-tandem, and full-tandem). Depressive symptoms were determined with a dichotomous eight-item version of the Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale (CES-D). Cross-lagged panel models were used to test the reciprocal relationships between balance and depressive symptoms.



RESULTS: Our analyses revealed that earlier poorer balance predicted later worse depressive symptoms consistently across waves (β(W2-W4) = -0.058, P < .05, β(W4-W6) = -0.067, P < .001). Conversely, the higher scores of depressive symptoms at wave 4 predicted lower level of balance at wave 6 (β(W4-W6) = -0.038, P = .018). The cross-lagged effects of balance on depressive symptoms were over all stronger than the reverse effects.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings add novel insights into the temporal directionality of balance and depressive symptoms among community-dwelling older adults, and suggest that a predominance of balance disorder effects. Interventional strategy should aim to increase balance ability from earlier stages to promote successful aging.

