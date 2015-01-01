Abstract

BACKGROUND: Domestic violence is a real public health problem with considerable consequences, ranging from minor injuries to death. Our study aims to determine the epidemiological and forensic characteristics relating to the violent mortality of women, and more particularly spousal homicide.



METHODS: To do this, a double survey was conducted. The first step was descriptive and retrospective, and the second survey was analytical and prospective. This latter step covered the most populous age group of murdered women in Algeria, which is eighteen-year-old and over, and subjected a number of these female victims to a medico-judicial autopsy at the level of the thanatology unit for over four years counting two years for each survey (2017-2018 and 2019-2020). Data were entered and processed using Epi-info6 software.



RESULTS: During the initial period of our study, we identified 35 cases of violent deaths involving women and representing a frequency of 5.71% of the thanatological activity. During the second period, 12 spousal homicides were recorded and autopsied, representing a frequency of 1.79% of all forensic deaths in the corresponding study period. The average age of the victims was evaluated at 33 ± 12.91 years, with extremes of 19 to 56 years. The age of the perpetrators of spousal homicide was evaluated at 42 ± 10.76 years with extremes ranging from 30 to 60 years. For victims of violent death and spousal homicide, inactivity was a strongly implicated risk factor, with respective frequencies of (88.57%) and (58.33%). Two-thirds of the persecuted women were completely unknown to the healthcare environment and had never consulted a medical professional. This parameter could be one of the predictive signs of spousal homicide. The marital home was the preferred location for violent deaths and spousal homicides. These crimes occurred variably during the period of marriage and eventually after divorce. As for the modus operandi, the perpetrators use many sharp and spinous weapons, including firearms and blunt objects.



CONCLUSION: Autopsy and medico-legal investigations took a decisive interest in the identification of the causes of spousal homicide; indeed, many serious traumatic lesions incompatible with life have been highlighted. We underline the crucial role that healthcare professionals must play in the process of identifying and evaluating potentially risky situations.

Language: en