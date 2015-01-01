|
Citation
Yu X, He T, Tan Y, Chi P, Lin X. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; 140: e106147.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36965433
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment has a severe impact on both the health and parenting styles of abused individuals in adulthood, and it even has a negative impact on the offspring of abused individuals. Although studies have confirmed the intergenerational effects of childhood maltreatment, relatively few have emphasized emotional neglect and its mechanism of intergenerational effects. Additionally, few studies have examined the unique role of fathers and how mothers and fathers interact with one another.
Language: en
Keywords
Actor–partner interdependence model; Childhood emotional neglect; Children's problem behavior; Intergenerational effect; Parental emotional expressiveness