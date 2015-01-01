SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Grady MD, Yoder J, Deblinger E, Mannarino AP. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; 140: e106139.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.chiabu.2023.106139

PMID

36965434

Abstract

Sexual abuse (SA) perpetration is a significant public health problem; SA perpetration is most likely to emerge during adolescence and youth ages 13 to 17 account for a significant portion of all child sexual abuse. While research shows that these youth have high rates of adversity, once they have engaged in problem sexual behavior (PSB), their own trauma histories are often ignored with treatment primarily focused on reducing risk for reoffending. Although sexual re-offense rates among adolescents with PSB are very low, the rates of non-sexual recidivism are considerably higher; with almost half of known youth have reoffended non-sexually, requiring development, implementation, and testing of therapeutic interventions responsive to the indicated risks and unmet needs of adolescents who have engaged in a range of problematic sexual behaviors (PSB-A) and their families. Yet, there are no empirically supported interventions designed specifically to address PSB-A with trauma histories. This article introduces how Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy can be applied to PSB-A and provides implications for practice and future research.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescents; Sexual abuse; Problematic sexual behavior; Sexual offending; TF-CBT; Trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print