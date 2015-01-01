Abstract

Sexual abuse (SA) perpetration is a significant public health problem; SA perpetration is most likely to emerge during adolescence and youth ages 13 to 17 account for a significant portion of all child sexual abuse. While research shows that these youth have high rates of adversity, once they have engaged in problem sexual behavior (PSB), their own trauma histories are often ignored with treatment primarily focused on reducing risk for reoffending. Although sexual re-offense rates among adolescents with PSB are very low, the rates of non-sexual recidivism are considerably higher; with almost half of known youth have reoffended non-sexually, requiring development, implementation, and testing of therapeutic interventions responsive to the indicated risks and unmet needs of adolescents who have engaged in a range of problematic sexual behaviors (PSB-A) and their families. Yet, there are no empirically supported interventions designed specifically to address PSB-A with trauma histories. This article introduces how Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy can be applied to PSB-A and provides implications for practice and future research.

