Citation
Lipton N, Covell NH, Margolies PJ, Foster F, Dixon LB. Community Ment. Health J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
36964876
Abstract
Without proper treatment, people with co-occurring mental health and substance use problems are at great risk for poor outcomes and high treatment costs in multiple domains. Intermediary organizations can provide support to programs implementing integrated treatment and other evidence-based practices; this includes developing practical tools for programs built to encourage fidelity to a particular practice. In this paper, we describe a group curriculum workbook designed to help practitioners provide integrated treatment with fidelity and a pilot learning collaborative to evaluate whether this workbook is a helpful tool for programs to support people with serious mental health conditions and substance use in identifying and achieving personal goals.
Language: en
Keywords
Mental health; Substance use; Behavioral health; Co-occurring; Intermediary; Wellness