Citation
Walz C, Schwarz CS, Imdahl K, Steffan C, Germerott T. Int. J. Legal Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
36964776
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: The Istanbul Convention calls for comprehensive care for victims of violence while maintaining forensic standards. After violent crimes, court usable documentation of injuries and securing of evidence is essential to avoid disadvantages for those affected in criminal prosecution. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This retrospective study compares forensic relevant aspects in clinical forensic examination of victims of physical and sexual violence conducted by clinicians and forensic examiners. Forensic medical reports based on clinical documentation of individuals of all ages in the period from 2015 to 2018 (n = 132) were evaluated in comparison to a control group of examinations conducted by forensic specialists. A comparative statistical evaluation was performed.
Language: en
Keywords
Prosecution; Physical violence; Sexual violence; Forensic standard; Istanbul Convention; Victims of violence