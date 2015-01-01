|
Silke C, Brady B, Devaney C, O'Brien C, Durcan M, Bunting B, Heary C. J. Youth Adolesc. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
36964434
Abstract
Research suggests that exposure to adversity can lead to an increased risk of experiencing suicidal and self-injurious thoughts or behaviours, but few studies have examined whether different patterns of adversity are differentially associated with youth suicide/self-harm. The current study aims to explore the relationship between exposure to adversity across various social domains and youth self-harm and suicidality, using a person centred approach, and examines whether access to social support and a sense of safety across home, peer or school settings buffer the relationship between adversity and self-harm/suicidality. Secondary data analyses were carried out on cross-sectional self-report data collected from 4848 (M(age)=15.78, SD = 0.59; 50% female) adolescents who participated in the Irish Planet Youth survey. Latent Class Analyses identified four distinct profiles of adversity; low-adversity (n = 2043, 42%); peer-adversity (n = 972, 20%); parental-adversity (n = 1189, 25%); and multiple-adversity (n = 644, 13%).
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescents; Suicidality; Protective Factors; Risk Profiles; Social-ecology