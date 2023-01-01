SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Moore M, Sandsmark DK. Neuroimaging Clin. N. Am. 2023; 33(2): 271-278.

10.1016/j.nic.2023.01.003

36965945

Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) affects > 3 million people in the United States annually. Although the number of deaths related to severe TBIs has stabalized, mild TBIs, often termed concussions, are increasing. As evidence indicates that a significant proportion of these mild injuries are associated with long-lasting functional deficits that impact work performance, social integration, and may predispose to later cognitive decline, it is important that we (a) recognize these injuries, (b) identify those at highest risk of poor recovery, and (c) initiate appropriate treatments promptly. We discuss the epidemiology of TBI, the most common persistent symptoms, and treatment approaches.


Keywords

Concussion; Traumatic brain injury; Post-concussion syndrome

