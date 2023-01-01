Abstract

In this review, we discuss the basics of functional MRI (fMRI) techniques including task-based and resting state fMRI, and overview the major findings in patients with traumatic brain injury. We summarize the studies that have longitudinally evaluated the changes in brain connectivity and task-related activation in trauma patients during different phases of trauma. We discuss how these data may potentially be used for prognostication, treatment planning, or monitoring and management of trauma patients.

