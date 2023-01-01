CONTACT US: Contact info
Biswas A, Krishnan P, Albalkhi I, Mankad K, Shroff M. Neuroimaging Clin. N. Am. 2023; 33(2): 357-373.
36965952
In this article, we describe relevant anatomy, mechanisms of injury, and imaging findings of abusive head trauma (AHT). We also briefly address certain mimics of AHT, controversies, pearls, and pitfalls. Concepts of injury, its evolution, and complex nature of certain cases are highlighted with the help of case vignettes.
Abusive head trauma; Neuroimaging; MR imaging