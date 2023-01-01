SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Biswas A, Krishnan P, Albalkhi I, Mankad K, Shroff M. Neuroimaging Clin. N. Am. 2023; 33(2): 357-373.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.nic.2023.01.010

PMID

36965952

Abstract

In this article, we describe relevant anatomy, mechanisms of injury, and imaging findings of abusive head trauma (AHT). We also briefly address certain mimics of AHT, controversies, pearls, and pitfalls. Concepts of injury, its evolution, and complex nature of certain cases are highlighted with the help of case vignettes.


Language: en

Keywords

Abusive head trauma; Neuroimaging; MR imaging

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print