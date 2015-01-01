|
Cogollos-Paja M, García-Reneses JA, Herruzo R. Spinal Cord 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, International Spinal Cord Society, Publisher Nature Publishing Group)
36964208
Road traffic accidents are a real pandemic and incur expenses amounting to 1-2% of every country's GDP. AESLEME (Association for the Study of Spinal Cord Injuries) has celebrated its 30th anniversary here in Spain. AESLEME's instructors are health workers and people with spinal cord injuries caused by road accidents: their presentations-teaching road safety and sharing information on irreversible injuries-are enhanced by personal stories that help schoolchildren to acquire knowledge on this matter. STUDY DESIGN: Pre and post-quasi-experimental study.
