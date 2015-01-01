SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Savage J, Rossler M. Aggressive Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, International Society for Research on Aggression, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/ab.22084

PMID

36966463

Abstract

We analyzed data from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent Health (Add Health) to test the hypothesis that binge drinking, rather than frequency of any drinking, would predict violent behavior in the transition from adolescence to adulthood (TAA). In conservative models, accounting for a host of factors relevant to the TAA, we find that binge drinking, but not frequency of drinking, is associated with violent behavior. The models included a control for nonviolent offending, conforming to studies of the "differential etiology of violence" thesis. In addition, we tested whether this association fell away among participants over the age of 21 and found that underage status did not mediate the association between binge drinking and violent behavior.


Language: en

Keywords

alcohol; violence; binge drinking; transition to adulthood; differential etiology of violence

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print