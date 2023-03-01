Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Driving under the influence (DUI) of cannabis is a significant public health concern, that is particularly common in young adults (ages 18-25) and has increased in recent years. Vaping has also dramatically increased particularly among young populations and is frequently used for cannabis administration among young adults. Therefore, this study aimed to examine the positive association between vaping and cannabis DUI among young adults (ages 18-25).



METHODS: This study used the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) and included young adults aged 18-25. This study examined past-year cannabis DUI prevalence by past-year vaping at the intersection of past-year cannabis use, after adjusting for other associated factors such as race/ethnicity, sex, employment status, past-year other tobacco use, past-year serious psychological distress, and past-year DUI of alcohol. Data were analyzed in 2022.



RESULTS: Among a sample of 7,860 US individuals aged 18-25, 23.8% vaped in the past year and 9.7% reported past-year cannabis DUI. Past-year vaping was positively associated with past-year cannabis use (adjusted prevalence ratio [aPR]=2.12, 95% CI=1.91, 2.35). Among those with cannabis use in the past year, past-year vaping was positively associated with past-year cannabis DUI (aPR=1.52, 95% CI=1.25, 1.84).



CONCLUSIONS: This study found positive associations between past-year vaping, cannabis use, and cannabis DUI among US young adults, indicating vaping was positively associated with cannabis use. Vaping was also positively associated with cannabis DUI among those who used cannabis. This preliminary evidence could inform prevention/intervention strategies related to vaping and cannabis DUI.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving

Language: en