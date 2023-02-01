Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine the efficacy of Group Interactive Structured Treatment (standard GIST) for improving social communication difficulties (SCDs) in a wider acquired brain injury (ABI) population compared to a waitlist control (WL). SECONDARY OBJECTIVES: a) explore GIST across delivery formats by comparing the results to an intensive inpatient version of GIST (intensive GIST); b) compare the within-subject results for WL and intensive GIST.



DESIGN: Randomized controlled trial with WL and repeated measures (pre- and post-training, 3- and 6-month follow-ups). SETTING: Community and rehabilitation hospital. PARTICIPANTS: Forty-nine persons (27-74 years) with ABI and SCD (26.5% traumatic brain injury, 44.9% stroke, 28.6% other), minimum 12 months post-injury. INTERVENTION: Standard GIST (n= 24) consisted of 12 weekly outpatient interactive group sessions (2.5h hours/session) and follow-up. Intensive GIST (n=18) consisted of 4 weeks with daily 4-hour inpatient group sessions (2x three days/week, 2x four days/week) and follow-up. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: La Trobe Questionnaire (LCQ), a self-report questionnaire measuring social communication. Secondary measures: Social Communication Skills Questionnaire-Adapted (SCSQ-A), Goal Attainment Scale, Mind in the Eyes test, and questionnaires addressing mental and cognitive health, self-efficacy and quality of life.



RESULTS: When comparing the standard GIST and WL results, a trend of improvement was found for the main outcome, LCQ, and a statistically significant improvement was found for the secondary outcome SCSQ-A. Comparing standard GIST and intensive GIST, improvement in social communication skills after both treatments was detected, and maintained at the 6-month follow-up. No statistically significant difference was found between groups. Goal attainment was achieved and maintained during follow-up for both standard and intensive GIST.



CONCLUSIONS: Social communication skills were improved after both standard and intensive GIST, indicating that GIST can be delivered across treatment formats and to a wider ABI population.

