SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mulligan LD, Neil ST, Carter LA, DeBank G, Johnstone M, Fox K, Veakins D. Community Ment. Health J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10597-023-01100-6

PMID

36967412

Abstract

Access to psychological interventions for people under Crisis Resolution and Home Treatment Teams (CRHTTs) is limited. The Crisis Toolbox (CTB) is a skills-based intervention designed to increase access using flexible methods of delivery. This study aimed to evaluate the clinical effects of the CTB. A retrospective service evaluation of 399 participants who accessed the CTB between November 2020 and February 2021 was employed. Sessional measures comprising the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9) and Generalised Anxiety Scale (GAD-7) were recorded across three time points. Overall, there were significantly decreasing trends in PHQ-9 (β = - 1.6, p < 0.001) and GAD-7 scores (β = - 1.5, p < 0.001) in participants who accessed the CTB. The magnitude and direction of specific trends differed according to age, diagnosis, and neurodiversity. The CTB could help reduce depression and anxiety in people experiencing crisis. Randomised controlled trials are now required to test its acceptability, feasibility, and effectiveness.


Language: en

Keywords

Adult mental health; Brief psychological interventions; Crisis resolution home treatment; Service evaluation.; Telephone interventions

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print