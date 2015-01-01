|
Citation
Blogg SL, Tillmans F, Lindholm P. Diving Hyperb. Med. 2023; 53(1): 31-41.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, South Pacific Underwater Medicine Society and European Underwater and Baromedical Society)
DOI
PMID
36966520
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Breath-hold (BH) diving has known risks, for example drowning, pulmonary oedema of immersion and barotrauma. There is also the risk of decompression illness (DCI) from decompression sickness (DCS) and/or arterial gas embolism (AGE). The first report on DCS in repetitive freediving was published in 1958 and from then there have been multiple case reports and a few studies but no prior systematic review or meta-analysis.
Keywords
Diving; Arterial gas embolism; Breath-hold diving; Decompression sickness; Freediving; Snorkelling; Spearfishing