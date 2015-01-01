SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Soto GW, Webber BJ, Fletcher K, Chen TJ, Garber MD, Smith A, Wilt G, Conn M, Whitfield GP. Health Place 2023; 81: e103002.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.healthplace.2023.103002

36966668

Commercially-available location-based services (LBS) data derived primarily from mobile devices may provide an alternative to surveys for monitoring physically-active transportation. Using Spearman correlation, we compared county-level metrics of walking and bicycling from StreetLight with metrics of physically-active commuting among U.S. workers from the American Community Survey. Our strongest pair of metrics ranked counties (n = 298) similarly for walking (rho = 0.53 [95% CI: 0.44-0.61]) and bicycling (rho = 0.61 [0.53-0.67]). Correlations were higher for denser and more urban counties. LBS data may offer public health and transportation professionals timely information on walking and bicycling behavior at finer geographic scales than some existing surveys.


Language: en

Bicycling; Walking; Geographic information systems; Transportation; Mobility data; Population surveillance

