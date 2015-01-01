|
Farley AM, Canenguez KM, Squicciarini AM, Dutta A, Green JG, Benheim TS, Jellinek M, Murphy JM. J. Sch. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
36967296
BACKGROUND: The association between early childhood psychosocial problems and poorer educational outcomes is well-documented, but the extent to which this association persists is less understood. The current study assessed the correlations between first-grade psychosocial functioning and educational outcomes through eighth grade in a large longitudinal sample of Chilean students.
health and academic outcomes; mental and emotional health; public health and public education partnerships