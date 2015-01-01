Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide attempt is a psychiatric emergency that can be treated with different approaches. Understanding of patient- and physician-related determinants of psychiatric interventions may help to identify sources of bias and improve clinical care.



OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the demographic predictors of psychiatric intervention in the emergency department (ED) following a suicide attempt.



METHODS: We analyzed all ED visits in Rambam Health Care Campus following suicide attempts carried out by adults between 2017-2022. Two logistic regression models were built to examine whether patient and psychiatrist's demographic variables can predict 1) the clinical decision to provide a continued psychiatric intervention and 2) the setting for the psychiatric intervention (inpatient or outpatient).



RESULTS: In total, 1,325 ED visits were evaluated, corresponding to 1,227 unique patients (mean age; 40.47±18.14 years, 550 men [41.51%]; 997 Jewish [75.25%] and 328 Arabs [24.75%]]), and 30 psychiatrists (9 men [30%]; 21 Jewish [70%] and 9 Arabs [30%]). Demographic variables had a limited predictive power for the decision to intervene (R²=0.0245). Yet, a significant effect of age was observed as intervention rates increased with age. In contrast, the type of intervention was strongly associated with demography (R²=0.289), with a significant interaction between patient and psychiatrist's ethnic identities. Further analysis revealed that Arab psychiatrists preferentially referred Arab patients to outpatient over inpatient treatment.



CONCLUSIONS: The results indicate that while demographic variables, and specifically patient and psychiatrist's ethnicity, do not affect clinical judgement for psychiatric intervention following a suicide attempt, they do play a major role in selecting treatment setting. Further studies are required to better understand the causes underlying this observation and its association with long-term outcomes. Yet, acknowledging the existence of such bias is a first step towards better culturally mindful psychiatric interventions.

Language: en