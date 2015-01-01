|
Citation
|
Greenfield DN, Cazala F, Carre J, Mitchell-Somoza A, Decety J, Thornton D, Kiehl KA, Harenski CL. J. Sex. Aggress. 2023; 29(1): 68-85.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Emotional intelligence (EI) is defined by the ability to perceive, manage, and reason about emotions in oneself and others. Studies have reported deficits in EI abilities among certain antisocial populations such as individuals with psychopathy, and enhanced performance among sexual offenders. Despite EI's relevance to offending behaviour, the association between EI and paraphilic offending has been under-studied. We examined the association between EI, sexual offending, and sexual sadism in 80 incarcerated men with sexual offences and 207 incarcerated men with non-sexual offences. EI was assessed using the Mayer-Salovey-Caruso Emotional Intelligence Test (MSCEIT). Sadism was measured using the Severe Sexual Sadism Scale (SeSaS).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Emotional intelligence; MSCEIT; SeSaS; sexual offending; sexual sadism