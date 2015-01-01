Abstract

Because of limited academic literature, this study aims to encourage research into child sexual abuse (CSA) in the worldwide Christian Congregations of Jehovah's Witnesses (JW). A hermeneutic analysis of literature in the public domain is conducted to evaluate JW's policies to address CSA, since 1989. Analysis indicated that an institutional culture of secrecy was consistently developed and maintained over decades by managing CSA cases internally, avoiding intervention from secular authorities amid reputational, authoritarian, and financial concerns. Organisational management policies were rationalised on a literal interpretation of biblical law over secular law, allowing CSA to be treated as a sin, rather than a crime against child. This resulted in the reinstatement of those found guilty of abuse; whereas children were placed at further risk of harm. Finally, the JW consistently denied organisational liability for CSA; viewing child protection as a parental responsibility.

