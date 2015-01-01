SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rashid F, Barron I. J. Sex. Aggress. 2023; 29(1): 118-139.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13552600.2021.2018513

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Because of limited academic literature, this study aims to encourage research into child sexual abuse (CSA) in the worldwide Christian Congregations of Jehovah's Witnesses (JW). A hermeneutic analysis of literature in the public domain is conducted to evaluate JW's policies to address CSA, since 1989. Analysis indicated that an institutional culture of secrecy was consistently developed and maintained over decades by managing CSA cases internally, avoiding intervention from secular authorities amid reputational, authoritarian, and financial concerns. Organisational management policies were rationalised on a literal interpretation of biblical law over secular law, allowing CSA to be treated as a sin, rather than a crime against child. This resulted in the reinstatement of those found guilty of abuse; whereas children were placed at further risk of harm. Finally, the JW consistently denied organisational liability for CSA; viewing child protection as a parental responsibility.


Language: en

Keywords

Child sexual abuse; Jehovah’s witnesses; management policies; organisational behaviour; religious organisations

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print