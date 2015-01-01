Abstract

The challenges faced by those who are returning to the community after prison are well documented. Community re-entry, especially for those who have sexually offended, is particularly stressful and fraught with many difficulties. Community maintenance programmes (CMPs) are community programmes designed to assist those who are released from prison, who have generally completed an offence-specific custodial treatment programme. There remains however no known published research that has examined the programmatic features of CMPs, their efficacy, the experiences of those who facilitate and participate in CMPs, and little is known about the theoretical underpinnings of CMPs. This paper reviews some of the factors that may contribute to behaviour change and the maintenance of that change, with a particular focus on CMPs for those who have sexually offended. Stemming from two recent qualitative studies interviewing CMP participants and service providers in Australia's largest CMP, this paper proposes Self-Determination Theory (SDT) as an underpinning for CMPs. There will also be a consideration of implications for practice as well as future research.Practice impact statement This paper proposes Self-Determination Theory as a framework for the delivery of community maintenance programmes (CMPs) for those who have sexually offended. It is the first time a framework for the delivery of CMPs is considered, with practical implications related to the content and focus of the programme discussed.

