SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hamilton E, Fairfax-Columbo J. J. Sex. Aggress. 2023; 29(1): 160-176.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13552600.2022.2038712

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The relationship between collateral consequences and recidivism among individuals who sexually offend continues to be proffered in the literature, yet empirical evidence of these links has yet to be established. This exploratory study investigated the correlational and predictive relationships between social and psychological collateral consequences and overall recidivism, sexual recidivism specifically, and probation/parole/registry violations among a sample of 180 registrants.

RESULTS revealed significant relationships between demographic indicators (age, years registered, education), social and psychological collateral consequences, overall recidivism, and sexual recidivism and violations.

RESULTS of the hierarchical logistic regressions indicated that neither social nor psychological collateral consequences significantly improved model fit for overall recidivism or sexual recidivism. Social collateral consequences, however, predicted an individual's likelihood to accrue probation, parole, or registry violations post-offence. Practical implications are discussed within the context of building an empirical basis for the potential contributory effects of the registry on recidivism, via collateral consequences.


Language: en

Keywords

collateral consequences; recidivism; registry; risk prediction; Sexual offenders

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print