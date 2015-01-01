|
Hamilton E, Fairfax-Columbo J. J. Sex. Aggress. 2023; 29(1): 160-176.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Abstract
The relationship between collateral consequences and recidivism among individuals who sexually offend continues to be proffered in the literature, yet empirical evidence of these links has yet to be established. This exploratory study investigated the correlational and predictive relationships between social and psychological collateral consequences and overall recidivism, sexual recidivism specifically, and probation/parole/registry violations among a sample of 180 registrants.
Language: en
collateral consequences; recidivism; registry; risk prediction; Sexual offenders