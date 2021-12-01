SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Li R, Wang S, Jiao P, Lin S. J. Traffic Transp. Eng. Engl. Ed. 2023; 10(1): 45-57.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Periodical Offices of Chang'an University, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jtte.2021.12.004

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Traffic signal control is essential to the efficiency of the road network's operation. In recent years, more and more detailed detection data provide potential data support for traffic signal control, such as license plate recognition (LPR) data. This study aims to develop a traffic signal control optimization method based on model predictive control (MPC) and LPR data. The proposed framework of a closed-loop control system is described in detail. First, the control objectives and queue prediction model for signalized intersection are determined. Then, online optimization and feedback compensation are discussed and implemented. Calculations of the arrival rate at the downstream are based on the LPR data detected at the upstream intersection, and dynamic optimization method of the offset is proposed for a coordinated control. The model is validated using the LPR data of two consecutive intersections with a traffic simulation platform.

RESULTS demonstrate that the model can restrain extreme long queuing, improve intersection capacity, and reduce intersection average delay. The developed model promotes the system operating efficiency and shows the general advantage of real-time optimization, feedback, and control. The proposed framework can be potentially applied by local traffic management centers to improve the quality of traffic signal control.


Language: en

Keywords

Closed-loop control; License plate recognition data; Model predictive control; Traffic control

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print