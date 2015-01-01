Abstract

Traffic density is an essential parameter for assessing the performance of uninterrupted facilities during planning, design and operations. This study reviews and evaluates existing density estimation methods. The density estimation methods are classified into two categories: definition of concept (DOC) methods and automated methods. The traditional approach includes aerial photographic, fundamental traffic-flow equation, Edie's, and cumulative input-output methods. The automated approach includes the occupancy method, filtering method, and integrated method. In addition, the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) analysis for the preceding methods is conducted. The SWOT analysis will be helpful to researchers and practitioners in selecting the appropriate density estimation method based on its relative merits. Finally, guidelines for using various density methods for heterogeneous and homogeneous traffic are presented.

