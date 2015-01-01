|
Citation
He L, Wang X. J. Transp. Eng. A: Systems 2023; 149(4): e04023011.
Abstract
Car-following models serve an important role in gaining a thorough understanding of traffic flow and driving behavior characteristics. By analyzing these characteristics, the models are critical to microscopic traffc simulation, and consequently, to traffic safety. However, lack of reliable traffic data in China has, until recently, limited the use of car-following models. As the Shanghai Naturalistic Driving Study (SH-NDS) has now made such data accessible, car-following models have been built for freeways and urban expressways, but none have yet been developed for urban streets. To compare car following for the three road types and to determine the best model for urban streets, five commonly used car-following models were calibrated and validated with 5,500 urban street-level car-following events extracted from the 161,055 km of data collected in the SH-NDS. The models were evaluated based on their parameter estimates and root mean square percentage errors (RMSPE).
Keywords
Calibration and validation; Car-following model; Naturalistic driving study; Urban street