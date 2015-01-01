Abstract

Road transportation is a critical mode of transportation because of its mobility characteristics. Road construction work zones (WZ) are widespread on roads because of increased travel demand. Thus, it is necessary to study traffic safety for WZs and regular sections. In this study, traffic safety is analyzed in terms of the conflict probability at selected roads with WZ and without work zone (WWZ) sections along the same road. Vehicular trajectory data for three traffic flow levels (free flow, near capacity, and congestion) were extracted using a newly developed machine learning-based semiautomated trajectory extractor tool. The derived trajectory data from both sections were used to identify the leader-follower vehicle pairs using MATLAB. Two surrogate safety measures were estimated to compute the rear-end conflicts: time-to-collision and deceleration rate to avoid a collision. Hence, the variation of the rear-end conflicts was further examined using the generalized extreme value theory. It is found that the conflict probability is more in the WWZ section than the WZ section, which may be attributed to the variation in speed and acceleration. It is also found that the conflict probability for the WWZ and WZ sections is reduced as the angle between the two vehicles increases. The study results should help highway authorities to implement suitable safety measures to reduce conflicts and crashes in the work zones.

Language: en