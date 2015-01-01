Abstract

Autonomous vehicles (AVs) are expected to have a tremendous impact on travel behavior of people with disabilities because driving skills will be unnecessary. However, there has been little empirical research on their travel behavior, perceptions, and needs regarding AVs. This study explores their potential mode choice when assuming the autonomous vehicle transportation services (AVTS) are available in the future. The main objective is to understand what factors affect their mode-choice decision when considering AVTS compared to conventional modes of transportation, including bus, paratransit, and personal vehicles. To explain not only the impacts of the observed variables such as individual characteristics and mode attributes but also the impacts of their attitudes and perceptions of current mobility issues and AV technology on their mode choice, this study employs a hybrid choice model. This study focuses on individuals with physical disabilities and individuals with visual impairments. The model results show that individuals with disabilities who have a negative attitude toward the current public transit services and neighborhood built environments were more likely to choose AVTS. Furthermore, the presence of an onboard human attendant increased the probability of AVTS being chosen. The findings corroborate that more targeted strategies should be prepared to make AVTS a viable mode of transportation among people with disabilities. For example, it is worth noting that human attendants might be needed to relieve the anxiety of people with disabilities over traveling without anyone who can help them use AVTS. Based on the findings, this paper suggests some policy recommendations for providing viable AVTS for people with disabilities.

Language: en